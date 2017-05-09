Jammu: Local court calls in special team to investigate woman’s torture by police

Image for representational purpose. Image for representational purpose.

To bring out truth into the allegations of torture and sexual assault on a 25-year-old woman by some police officers during her illegal detention at Kanachak Police Station, a local court here on Tuesday ordered Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, S D Singh Jamwal, to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

Suggesting names of six senior police officers including DIG Basant Rath as its chairman, City Judge MS Manhas observed that the “alleged allegations are very serious in nature and are required to be investigated thoroughly threadbare so that truth should come out and justice is imparted to both the parties and whosoever found guilty shall face the consequences of law”. The other police officers whose names have been suggested by the court include Mohan Lal Kaith, Vinod Kumar, Sandeep Choudhary, Sanjeev Bhasin and Dalip Kumar (all SPs).

“IG Jammu shall constitute a team of at least three officers out of the above mentioned police officers. Compliance report be submitted to this court within a period of 15 days,” the judge ordered, adding that “though the allegations are against police officers, accused cannot be judged in his own case”. He also directed the IGP to ensure proper medical treatment of the applicant till she recovers fully.

The court’s order followed perusal of a medical report submitted by a Board of Doctors which confirmed 11 injuries on the body of the victim, with doctors giving their opinion that all injuries are simple in nature. With doctors mentioning duration of injuries about 2-7 days, this means that “something wrong has happened with the victim”, the judge observed.

The medical board was constituted pursuant to court’s directions on May 3. The court also recorded the statement of the victim on Monday, who alleged that she had been working as domestic help at the house of Nirmala Devi, a nurse, at village Deharan.

Alleging that Nirmala had been admitting women for delivery and even “illegal abortion” at her home, the victim stated before the judge that she had refused to clean the aborted waste and aborted child. Though the former threatened her to implicate in a theft case, she left job.

On April 25, police called the victim to Kanachak police station where she was kept for three days. During the period, four policemen including SHO Kanachak Inspector Rajesh Sharma stripped her naked and beat her all over her body.

On the fourth day, they tied her legs and arms on her back with a rope and again beat her with a stick. After sometime, the SHO asked the head constable Mohammad to bring a beer bottle. A lady constable Reeta caught her by the hair, SHO her arms and another cop her legs, while the head constable inserted that bottle in her vagina, the woman complained as per court record.

The police took her to Tehsildar Marh seeking her custody on police remand, but later declined and instead asked the cops to get her medically examined. She was then taken to 2-3 hospitals where she narrated her ordeal to the doctors. However, police destroyed all those medical reports, she told the court.

In the meantime, some people who were present in the tehsil on the day the victim was produced before Tehsildar brought the matter to the notice of a higher police officer. It was only thereafter that the woman was shifted to woman police station at Canal Road.

She alleged that the police officers in order to save their skin registered a false theft case against her. She got interim bail from the court on Saturday and got admitted in the government run Gandhi Nagar hospital. On Sunday night, some unidentified people, on instructions from SHO Kanachak, came to the hospital in civil dress and tried to kidnap her, she alleged. Pointing out that that the incident is also recorded in CCTV cameras of the hospital, she stated that she has been under stress as anything can happen to her or her family members.

Though Deputy Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Arun Sharma confirmed having received a phone call from a nurse around 11 pm, no formal complaint was lodged with the police. “I had told her to lock the doors of the ward from inside and contact Casualty Medical Officer on duty for calling the police,” he added.

SHO Kanachak Rajesh Sharma, however, said that the woman was a habitual offender and she had been earlier arrested in Punjab for involvement in cases related to theft and narcotics. He said that the woman remained at Kanachak police station for only two day and that too in custody of lady cops. Thereafter, she was shifted to woman cell, he said, adding the lady cop supporting her charge too had FIRs registered against her in connection with some dispute with her nephews.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Dr Sunil Gupta, said that immediately after he came to know about the matter, he had shifted the case from Kanachak police station to SDPO Domana and shifted the woman to Gandhi Nagar police station.

The woman’s counsels V K Atri and Arvind Bandral expressed surprise over police claim regarding recovery made at the instance of the victim, saying that on Saturday when she was granted interim bail, they had been opposing her release on the plea that investigations in the case were in progress and they had yet to make any recovery.

