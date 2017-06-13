Jammu lawyer is new NSUI president

Fairoz Khan (Image source: nsui.in) Fairoz Khan (Image source: nsui.in)

The Congress on Monday appointed Fairoz Khan, a Jammu-based lawyer, as the president of its students’ wing NSUI. He is at present a secretary of the outfit and is the first leader from Jammu and Kashmir to head the students’ body. Khan was among seven persons shortlisted by the party through an open application process. There were complaints regarding shortlisting of some names for the post after which Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with office-bearers of the NSUI. He also interviewed all those who were shortlisted.

Besides Khan, those who were shortlisted included NSUI vice-president Kumar Raja, general secretaries Ajay Chhikara and Hasiba Amin, secretary Vardhan Yadav, J&K NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan and Manish Sharma.

Khan, who hails from Ramban district, did his LLB from the Jammu University. He also holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science. “I shall strive for the betterment of India’s largest student organisation and will try to surge its importance further…. Looking forward for the challenging road ahead,” Khan tweeted.

