J&K: Gov nominates Mehbooba’s brother Tassaduq Hussain Mufti to Legislative Council

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra on Friday nominated Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, younger brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, as member of the State Legislative Council. This has been done by the Governor in exercise of powers vested in him under sub section (6) of Section 50 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, an official release in Jammu said, adding that he has been nominated against the seat available in the Council.

Meanwhile, sources said that this followed detailed clarification from the government to some queries made by Governor in the matter. The latter, seeking some clarifications from government, had returned the file recommending Tassaduq Mufti’s name for nomination against vacancy arising after the resignation of Yuvraj Vikramaditya Singh from Upper House of the State Legislature.

Vikramaditya Singh, who was considered to be the Jammu face of ruling Peoples Democratic Party, had resigned from both the PDP and the Council accusing state government of ignoring the sentiments of the people of Jammu region on various issues including recruitment in government jobs, development works and even declaration of public holiday on the birth anniversary of last Dogra ruler of the state, Maharaja Hari Singh. Singh is the eldest son of veteran Congress leader Dr Karan Singh and grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh.

The nomination Tassaduq Mufti to Upper House of the State Legislature is seen as a prelude to his induction into the council of ministers. To pave way for his induction, Tassaduq’s uncle and Minister of State for Haj and Aquaf (independent charge) Farooq Ahmad Andrabi has already tendered his resignation from the ministry.

His resignation was also accepted by the Governor on Friday, an official release in Jammu said. Apart from holding independent charge of Haj and Aquaf, Andraby was also minister of state for Power Development Departmen, Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control Departments, besides Industries and Commerce.

Though there was no need for Andrabi to resign as state government could have one more member into the council of ministers in view of their present strength of 24, sources said that he had put in his papers to save party from criticism of Chief Minister having more than one family member in the ministry. As per the norm, state can have a maximum of 25 ministers in view of the combined strength of its both the Houses of State Legislature as 125.

