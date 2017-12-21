Jammu & Kashmir youth who joined militancy returns home

A youth from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district who had joined militancy returned home on Wednesday.

Police refused to reveal the youth’s identity and said that he had joined militant ranks some time ago. “Another boy from north Kashmir leaves path of violence & joins family. Wish him good luck,’’ J&K Director General of Police S P Vaid tweeted.

Though dozens of local youth joined militancy this year, around 12 youths have either returned or were captured alive during encounters.

Earlier, J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had told the police that local militants should be arrested, not killed during encounters.

