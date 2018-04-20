J&K: Youth identified as militant in social media SPO, says police

Since Wednesday night, the picture of a young man holding an AK 47 rifle has been circulating on social networking sites. (Photo for representation) Since Wednesday night, the picture of a young man holding an AK 47 rifle has been circulating on social networking sites. (Photo for representation)

A Special Police Officer posted in north Kashmir’s Sopore has been passed off as a newly-recruited militant in the social media.

Since Wednesday night, the picture of a young man holding an AK 47 rifle has been circulating on social networking sites. The youth in the picture is identified as a newly-recruited militant from north Kashmir in the posts. Police on Thursday termed the news fake and said the man in the photograph is Special Police Officer Bilal Ahmad.

A police spokesperson said that the social media posts identify the man in the photograph as Tanveer Ahmad Kasana, 18, student of Darul Uloom Tawheed Gunj, Baramulla, and state that he is missing from April 14.

”The gun-wielding photograph has gone viral on internet. This is absolutely fake as the person whose photograph is being circulated is an SPO (Special Police Officer), Bilal Ahmad Mir, of Harduchunam Rafiabad Sopore who is presently posted at District Police Lines, Sopore.” The spokesperson said strict action will be taken against those behind the mischief. “This is a ploy to cause fear in the society and is aimed at disrupting the peaceful atmosphere in the Valley,” the spokesperson said.

