J&K: Two soldiers killed in Pakistani firing in Rajouri district

Two soldiers were killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district’s Sunderbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening.

The soldiers were critically injured after Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked mortar shelling. Both of them later succumbed to their injuries, a defence ministry spokesperson said here.

Identifying the deceased soldiers as rifleman Vinod Singh and rifleman Jaki Sharma, he said that Pakistani troops initiated indiscriminate mortar shelling, automatic and small arms fire from 5.15 pm on Monday. The Indian army also retaliated.

Rifleman Vinod Singh, 24, belonged to Jaurian’s Danapur village in Akhnoor. He is survived by his father Ajit Singh.

Rifleman Jaki Sharma, 30, belonged to Hiranagar’s Sanhail village in Kathua district. He is survived by his wife Rajni Devi. Both were brave and sincere soldiers, the spokesperson said, adding that the nation will always remain indebted to the brave hearts for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

