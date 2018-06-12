Jammu-Kashmir: Two cops killed in gunfight with militants at Pulwama district

Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
The militants opened fire at the police picket guarding the district court complex in Pulwama town in the early hours, a police spokesman said. He said the cops retaliated the firing.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: June 12, 2018 8:49:21 am
Pulwama terror attack Following the incident, the area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi
Two policemen guarding the court complex in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district were killed on Tuesday in a militant attack.

The militants opened fire at the police picket guarding the district court complex in Pulwama town in the early hours, a police spokesman said. He said the cops retaliated the firing. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, two cops were killed.

Following the incident, the area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited.

