Jammu & Kashmir: Two BJP ministers say restrictions on eviction of tribals hold no ground

Two J&K ministers belonging to the BJP on Thursday said that the restrictions imposed on eviction of tribals from forest land do not hold ground because no administrative order has been issued in the matter.

“Yeh sirf minutes of the meeting hain, koi administrative order nahin hai (These are just minutes of the meeting, not an administrative order),’’ Health and Medical Education Minister Bali Bhagat said, while referring to minutes of a review meeting released by Tribal Affairs Department. The minutes stated, “Hon’ble Chief Minister directed the officers that till a formal Tribal policy is formulated and issued, tribal population shall not be disturbed/dislocated. In case it becomes absolutely necessary to dislocate any member or family of tribal population, the same shall be done in prior consultation with Tribal Affairs Department.’’

Talking to reporters here, Bhagat said that all BJP ministers had called on the CM to discuss the issue. She also admitted that these points had not come up for discussion at the meeting, Bhagat said, adding these were inserted later by the department.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance and Tribal Affairs, Ajay Nanda, who was present at the meeting, has written to the CM saying that the issue relating to restrictions on eviction of any tribal until the formulation of a Tribal Policy was not discussed at the meeting at all.

