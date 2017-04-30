Jammu & Kashmir Traffic Police to seize vehicles parked on roadsides

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police will now seize vehicles parked haphazardly on roadsides as it intensifies attempts to streamline traffic across the state. The seized vehicles would be released by the state’s high court, the Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police in Jammu said in a notification. The step is being taken in compliance with the directions issued by the high court regarding traffic snarls caused by parking of vehicles on roadsides.

“All commuters are hereby informed not to park their vehicles on the roadside and ensure that the vehicles are parked at places earmarked for the purpose,” the officer said. Jammu, the winter capital of the state, has been facing massive traffic jams due to on-road parking and erratic stoppage of vehicles on roads.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vora and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had in the past had pulled up top police and traffic officials for traffic mismanagement and jams.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now