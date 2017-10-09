Jammu-Kashmir: Top JeM commander killed in encounter

The slain militant was identified as Khalid Ahmad, a resident of Pakistan. (Source: ANI) The slain militant was identified as Khalid Ahmad, a resident of Pakistan. (Source: ANI)

Security forces on Monday claimed to have killed a top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander during an encounter in North Kashmir’s Ladoora village. The slain militant was identified as Khalid Ahmad, a resident of Pakistan, who has been active in the region in the last two years.

Police said he was the brains behind fidayeen attacks in the Valley, and was also involved in the killings of civilians.

During a joint combing operation in Ladoora village, militants opened fire at a patrol party and went into hiding inside a private property. Ahmad was killed during the exchange of fire.

JeM was recently involved in two fidayeen attacks, including the strike on a BSF camp near Srinagar airport. Three militants and a BSF officer was killed in the attack. Earlier, JeM had attacked a camp inside Pulwama police lines in which eight security personnel were killed.

