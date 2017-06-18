J&K to miss GST deadline

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti deliver her speech during the obituary references on the first day o the autumn session of assembly in Srinagar on Saturday.Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti deliver her speech during the obituary references on the first day o the autumn session of assembly in Srinagar on Saturday.Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

As the special session of the assembly was convened on Saturday, it was adjourned indefinitely immediately after the obituary references.

“We believe that GST is a reform that is in the interest of the people. We believe that its application to J&K will in no way impact the state’s special status,” state government spokesman and minister for Public Works Nayeem Akhtar told The Sunday Express. “But there have been serious expressions of doubt, apprehensions. We need time to convince the people.”

He said that by passing the Bill in haste the government does not want to add to the frenzy.

Akhtar said it would take some time for the state government to create consensus on the implementation of GST in the state. “It may take few more months,” he said. “It took the Centre 12 years to reach a consensus.”

With the Centre planning to roll out GST from July 1, the state government had called a special session of the assembly to discuss the implementation of GST in the state.

