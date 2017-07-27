Gurez infiltration: 3 terrorists killed, operation in progress

(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)

Three terrorists have been killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The operation is still in progress. More details awaited.

On Sunday, one terrorist was killed as security forces foiled yet another infiltration bid in Machil Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, troops noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control and challenged the intruders. “An infiltration bid was foiled in Machil sector today. One terrorist has been killed,” a Defence spokesman told news agency PTI on Sunday.

Earlier on July 19, a soldier was killed when Pakistani soldiers violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowgam sector.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd