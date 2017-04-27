Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists attack Army camp in Kupwara

An Army camp in Panzgam area of Kupwara was attacked allegedly by terrorists early Thursday morning. At least two attackers have been killed, news channel NDTV reports. Security forces are engaged in an encounter and a search operation is likely to be initiated.

According to reports, the attack took place at about 4 am this morning. It is yet to be determined which side of the army camp the terrorists entered from as the camp is located very close to the Line of Control.

More details are awaited.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 7:46 am

