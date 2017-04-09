J-K: Terrorist attack in Kulgam police station

Terrorists attacked a police station in Kulgam district’s Yaripora town on Sunday night, reported ANI. The attack comes after separatists in the state called for a two-day shutdown in Kashmir after seven people died in clashes during Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency polling today. Meanwhile, a Pulwama polling booth was also set ablaze by unknown people ahead of Anantnag bypoll scheduled for April 12.

More details awaited.

