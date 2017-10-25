Right person appointed for J&K dialogue, Dineshwar Sharma will talk to Hurriyat, I can bet on that: As Dulat

Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief A S Dulat. (Express Photo)) Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief A S Dulat. (Express Photo))

Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief A S Dulat, later adviser to the PMO during the A B Vajpayee regime and author of Kashmir: The Vajpayee Years, has consistently advocated dialogue in the Valley. An IPS officer of the 1965 batch, Dulat has also served as special director in IB. After the government appointed Dineshwar Sharma, a former IB director, as its special representative for J&K, Dulat said the special representative would have to engage with Hurriyat. Excerpts from an interview:

You have always been in favour of dialogue in Kashmir. Do you think the decision of the Centre to appoint a special representative is a belated one?

Even if it is a belated step, it is the right move. It is the best thing because you need to talk. There is no alternative to talking. And Dineshwar is the right person since he has empathy and patience… Whatever people say, he will talk to Hurriyat and I am willing to put a wager on that. There is no other way.

A few months ago, the Centre ordered the registration of an FIR against Hurriyat leaders by NIA, which later arrested many second-rung leaders. Do you think there is lack of clarity at the top on the approach for dealing with separatists?

I do not think there is any confusion. I think now that a special representative has been appointed, he needs to speak to NIA to make them understand that they should not do things which are going to spoil the chances of dialogue. Because ultimately, once you start, one of the points raised will be release of the separatists’ colleagues. They have done that in the past, so no big deal. Obviously people who are under arrest or under house arrest will have to be released to be able to talk.

But neither Hurriyat nor any of its leaders has come out with any statement on dialogue or on the appointment. Do you think they will be willing to engage?

Naturally, Hurriyat has not come out with a statement because they are tired of making statements and nobody is taking note of their statements. Mirwaiz [Hurriyat leader] has said so many times that they are prepared to talk. I can assure you that they will talk. It will take a little while. All that needs to be done by the special representative is to visit Mirwaiz.

In the past, there have been interlocutors and commissions that have come up with recommendations, but not much has happened after that.

That is up to the government, but talking is important. If the government does nothing what Dineshwar recommends, then it’s the government’s prerogative. But it will be a pity. Dineshwar will produce results.

What are your views on the appointment of a former Intelligence Bureau chief in this role?

Generally, the dirty work is done by the intelligence people. After all, till the point serious talks [are held] by politicians here, someone will have to initiate a dialogue or start the process. It has to be someone from the intelligence community. We have all done it from time to time. At this point of time, there is no one better that Dineshwar to do the job.

Many within and outside say the Hurriyat is irrelevant in the Valley.

If it has become irrelevant, they will have to be made relevant. That is what dialogue is all about.

