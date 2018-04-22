J&K students will be treated as rowdies if they come out on roads: Minister

Follow Us:
Sunday, April 22, 2018
“I don’t want to threaten them (the students). I will request them to go back (to their schools)...You (students) have registered your protest. (Now) go back,” Bukhari said, while warning students against indulging in any kind of violence.

Written by Bashaarat Masood | Srinagar | Published: April 22, 2018 4:44:06 am
jammu kashmir, kashmir students, altaf bukhari, jk education minister, kashmir student protest, indian express Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Altaf Bukhari. (File)
Top News

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Altaf Bukhari on Saturday called the ongoing students’ protest, seeking justice for the Kathua rape-and-murder victim, an “emotional outburst” and advised them to “limit their agitation” within the premises of school, college or university. Bukhari also warned that students would be treated as “rowdies” if they come out on the roads.

“I don’t want to threaten them (the students). I will request them to go back (to their schools)…You (students) have registered your protest. (Now) go back,” Bukhari said, while warning students against indulging in any kind of violence.

ALSO READ | J&K student, four others join militant groups in five days

“My impression is that they are children and they should be treated as children (till) they limit themselves within the premises of school, college or university… But once they come out on the roads, they should be treated as rowdies. If they damage the property in university, school or college, they would be dealt as per law,” he said.

The state government has suspended academic work in several colleges and higher secondary schools in the Valley since April 2 as students intensified protests seeking justice in the Kathua case.

