Important that we help youth reclaim their pride: Waheed Para

Waheed Para Waheed Para

Waheed Para, youth president of the ruling PDP, is one of the prominent young leaders in J&K. As secretary of the J&K Sports Council, Para has engaged hundreds of youth across the state in sports activities. Talking to the Indian Express, Para says youth politics should be made more relevant and the government needs to have “massive engagement plans” to check the sense of alienation among youngsters

What explains the anger of the Kashmiri youth?

There are multiple layers to that. Political, social and economic factors play a key role, but uncertainty of the prevailing situation has contributed to the anger among youth. They lack an emotional connect with the mainland… It is important to help the youth reclaim their pride — these are people who have grown in the shadow of the gun.

Do you think they are affected by what happens in the rest of the country?

A lot is happening internationally and in country, a lot of which influences the youth. Our problems are much older than the emerging trends in the country. However, unfortunate incidents like hate crimes against Kashmiri students outside Kashmir and actions that polarise do play a role in alienating young Kashmiri.

What can be done to check this sense of alienation?

Political engagement and economic empowerment. They should be made to feel that they are participants in the process of democracy. Youth politics should be given more relevance. The youth (should be involved) in decision-making, both in administrative and political capacities… These capacities should be nurtured at school and college levels… Sports can help in contributing to the cause of youth empowerment and to check polarisation.

What is your government doing to restore the confidence of youngsters?

We are trying to reach out to the youth, listen to them and address their genuine grievances. We are also trying to engage them in mainstream processes by promoting art, culture, sports… But more is required because the youth make up 65% of the population and we need to have massive engagement plans for the youth.

Do you think separatists are behind this anger?

Separatists play a key role in advocating local sentiment. Besides, the delay in New Delhi’s initiative (of engaging with separatists) further adds fuel to their anger. Only by giving space to the separatists can separatism be exposed. Allow Hurriyat leaders to meet these young people, you think there won’t be questions hurled at them? We have to create a platform so that they too can held accountable by the people they claim to be leading.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 23, 2017 3:45 am