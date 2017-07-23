Jammu & Kashmir: SMHS hospital becomes first govt hospital to perform corneal transplant

“The hospital paid all the expenses for the transplants and it was free for the recipients,” said a doctor from the SMHS’s ophthalmology department. (Source: Wikipedia) “The hospital paid all the expenses for the transplants and it was free for the recipients,” said a doctor from the SMHS’s ophthalmology department. (Source: Wikipedia)

Hospital in Srinagar has become the first government hospital in Jammu-Kashmir to peform a corneal transplant. Three corneal transplant procedures were performed on Friday at the Institute, hospital authorities said. “We recently were granted the license by the state government to conduct the transplant and it was endorsed by Eye Bank Association of India,” Head of SMHS’s Ophthalmology department, Dr Tariq Qureshi, told The Indian Express. He said that no government hospital in the state has so far done any corneal transplant and SMHS is the first one to get the license from the government.

The SMHS authorities have setup an eye bank at the hospital and the corneas were transported from Delhi. A doctor from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) New Delhi was among the team which successfully performed the transplants.

“The hospital paid all the expenses for the transplants and it was free for the recipients,” said a doctor from the SMHS’s ophthalmology department. “Since it was the first case at the Institute, we took help of an AIIMS doctor well.”

All the three recipients, doctors said, were suffering from Corneal Opacity, an eye disorder. Two of them are from the Valley and another is from Banihal in Jammu’s Ramban district.

According to the doctors, more cases of cornea transplants will be taken up by the hospital. “It is going to be very helpful for the needy patients. There will be proper registration at the hospital for those patients who required corneal transplants. We have 100 people in the waiting list so far,” said the SMHS doctor. Doctors associations in the Valley have been demanding the government from a long time to setup corneal (eye) transplantation facility in J-K hospitals.

“This facility was very much needed in J&K. It is a good initiative and now it should be extended to other hospitals in the state as well,” said another doctor based in Srinagar.

