Shopian: Army Major, sepoy killed in encounter; search ops underway to nab militants

Deferred visuals from the encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district (ANI) Deferred visuals from the encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district (ANI)

Two Army personnel were killed and one injured on Thursday during an encounter with militants at Zaipora village in southern Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. The two deceased have been identified as Major Kamlesh Pandey and Sepoy Tanzin Chhultim. Two to three militants are believed to be holed up in the area that has been cordoned off. Search operations are underway for their capture, however, they have not been traced yet.

The Army had received intelligence reports that militants were present in the village, following which a search and cordon operation was initiated in the night. The ensuing encounter, which began early Thursday morning, claimed the lives of the two Armymen.

The wounded were admitted to the Army’s 92 base hospital, where Major Pandey and Jawan Chhultim succumbed to their injuries. The third wounded soldier is being treated at the same facility.

Confirming the deaths, Indian Army paid tributes to the martyrs through Twitter. “ArmyCdrNC and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of our martyrs & offer our deepest condolences to the families,” the Northern Command of the Indian Army said.

#ChinarCorpsCdr expresses deep condolences to the families of Maj Kamlesh Pandey & Sep Tanzin Chhultim, the bravehearts martyred at Shopian. pic.twitter.com/Cyr8C0AjaC — ChinarCorps.IA (@Chinarcorps_IA) August 3, 2017

Another encounter ensued on Thursday morning in Kashmir’s Kulgam district in which two militants, belonging to the Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorist outfit, were gunned down by security forces. The encounter lasted for half-an-hour. Police also recovered weapons from the militants. One of the slain militants was one of the members of a troop which had attacked a bank’s cash van on May 1 this year.

On Tuesday, Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Dujana and his associate Arif Ahmad Dar, believed to be behind many attacks in the Valley, were gunned down by security forces in an encounter at Harkipora village in Pulwama district.

