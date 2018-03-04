J&K: Four, including a militant, dead in firing in Shopian district

Further details are awaited, the official said. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Further details are awaited, the official said. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A militant was among the four people who were killed in a firing incident in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place around 8 pm on Sunday when a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post was fired upon by militants near Pohan area, an ANI report said.

In retaliatory firing by the Army, a militant identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar was killed and a weapon was recovered from his possession. Three other people, suspected to be overground workers were also found dead, the ANI report said.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in the district after the incident which took place near an Army camp in the Pahnoo area of Shopian, police officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

A senior official said the forces cordoned off the area and a search operation was launched. Further details are awaited, he added.

