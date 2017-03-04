Jammu & Kashmir: Protest to stop officer’s exit ends after a week

One person tried to immolate himself as thousands of people held a sit-in protest for around a week after locking Thanamandi Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM)’s office over the replacement of a revenue officer in Rajouri district on February 23. The impasse ended on Friday when the magistrate’s predecessor, Abdul Qayoom Mir, intervened and persuaded the protesters to allow Mohammad Afzal Mirza to take charge.

Mirza, a Kashmir Administrative Service officer, was appointed as SDM last month after Mir, who is Rajouri’s Assistant Commissioner (Defence), had held the post as an additional charge for around two months. The post had felt vacant when Ashwani Kumar was transferred in December. The residents had insisted on continuation of Mir, who along with Mirza is from Thanamandi. They unlocked the SDM’s office and allowed Mirza to take charge only after Mir persuaded them to lift their dharna in presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner Avtar Singh Chib, who was rushed to Thanamandi from Rajouri to resolve the crisis. The protesters relented after Mir assured them that he would continue to look after their interests.

Mir earned respect of the residents by speedy clearance of documents like permanent resident certificates and compensation for land acquired for road constructions that were pending for years during his two-month stint. Mohammad Imran, a resident, said that he made the process so simple that people started getting these certificates in days after submitting applications with Rs 5 revenue stamps. He added that they earlier had to wait for months for getting these certificates despite paying Rs 10,000 to 15,000.