Jammu-Kashmir police raids drug peddlers across Rajouri town

In a major drive against drug peddlers and notorious criminals, Jammu and Kashmir Police in simultaneous raids across Rajouri town and its surrounding areas arrested 16 people from different places in border Rajouri town and its outskirts on Tuesday and detained them under preventive custody for a period of one month.

These criminals were shortlisted by the police following threadbare discussion on their activities, sources said, adding that help of intelligence agencies was also sought in the matter. Most of the arrested people were habitual drug peddlers who had been arrested repeatedly, they added.

Later special police teams were made by Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas, to arrest the identified criminals. Sixteen criminals were apprehended in serious of raids by these teams and they were sent to Dongri jail in Rajouri following orders by Executive Magistrate for a period of one month.

The detainees include Ifraz Bukhari alias Chotu Shah, Rakesh Kumar Hondia, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammad Arig, Shahbaz Khan, Shabir Ahmed,Zaheer Abaas, Basit, Abid Hussain, Ravi Kumar, Tahir Shah, Rameez Hussain, Tanveer Hussain, Amit Kumar, Rishabh Sharma and Naseer Mahmood.

