Latest News
  • Jammu-Kashmir police looking into militant draped in ISIS flag at funeral

Jammu-Kashmir police looking into militant draped in ISIS flag at funeral

Pictures were shared on social media websites of a the funeral procession of a militant, Sajid Ahmad Gilkar, whose body was wrapped in an ISIS flag. The procession was taken out in Jammu and Kashmir.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:July 14, 2017 9:04 pm
dead body isis flag, jammu kashmir, kashmir, jk, kashmir police, islamic state flag, kashmir funeral isis flag, funeral procession, kashmir militant, indian express The Islamic State flag. (File photo for representational purposes only)
Top News

The police are looking into a militant’s body being draped in an ISIS flag at his funeral procession in Jammu and Kashmir. Pictures are up on social media sites of Sajid Ahmad Gilkar’s body being draped in the flag of the terror group and being taken in a procession to his home in the Malaratta area of the city.

Gilkar was killed, along with two other militants, in the Redbugh area of Budgam during an overnight encounter with security forces on Tuesday.

The police have taken cognisance of the matter and started investigations, police officials said in Srinagar. A police spokesperson said Gilkar had played a key role in the lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayoub Pandit on June 22 at Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 14: Latest News