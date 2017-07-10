Jammu-Kashmir police bust Lashkar-e-Taiba module involved in bank, ATM robberies

J&K IGP Munir Khan said: He (Sandeep) was a criminal, he got in touch with Lashkar through one Shakoor of Sopore…The militants of Lashkar took help of Sandeep to loot ATMs, and they also indulged in immoral activities in the villages.” J&K IGP Munir Khan said: He (Sandeep) was a criminal, he got in touch with Lashkar through one Shakoor of Sopore…The militants of Lashkar took help of Sandeep to loot ATMs, and they also indulged in immoral activities in the villages.”

The Jammu-Kashmir police on Monday claimed to have bust a Lashkar-e-Taiba group which was involved in a spate of bank and ATM robberies. Police arrested Sandip Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the case. He was also allegedly part of the LeT group that ambushed a police patrol and killed six security personnel, including SHO Firoz Dar.

Briefing the media, J&K IGP Munir Khan said: He (Sandeep) was a criminal, he got in touch with Lashkar through one Shakoor of Sopore…The militants of Lashkar took help of Sandeep to loot ATMs, and they also indulged in immoral activities in the villages.”

Khan claimed the Lashkar was recruiting non-local criminals to carry out their terrorist activities in the Valley. Khan said Sandeep Sharma was apprehended from a house where Lashkar militants took shelter.

