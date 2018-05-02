J&K: Petrol bomb hurled at PDP MLA’s house in Shopian

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A petrol bomb was thrown at PDP MLA Mohammad Yousuf Bhat's residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday.

Shopian is observing a shutdown against the killing of two militants, including a commander Sameer Tiger, and a civilian in an encounter at Drabgam in neighbouring Pulwama district.

Earlier in the day, a school bus carrying children was also pelted with stones in Shopian. Two school children were injured in rhe incident.  Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack and said the perpetrators will be punished. “Shocked & angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless & cowardly act will be brought to justice,” she tweeted.

The two incidents have taken place during a shutdown in Shopian against the killing of two militants, including a commander Sameer Tiger, and a civilian in an encounter at Drabgam in neighbouring Pulwama district.

More details are awaited

