Jammu & Kashmir: PDP’s Pulwama leader Abdul Gani Dar shot dead

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 24, 2017 2:53 pm
PDP Pulwama district president Abdul Gani Dar has been shot dead, according to the report by NDTV. He was rushed to a hospital after getting shot and was kept under medical supervision but later succumbed to his injuries.
The attack comes on a day when Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the on-going conflict in the Valley.
In Pulwana, schools and colleges that were shut for almost a week, following clashes between students and security personnel, have reopened today.
More details are awaited.
