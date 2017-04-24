Jammu & Kashmir: PDP’s Pulwama leader Abdul Gani Dar shot dead

PDP Pulwama district president Abdul Gani Dar has been shot dead, according to the report by NDTV. He was rushed to a hospital after getting shot and was kept under medical supervision but later succumbed to his injuries.

The attack comes on a day when Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the on-going conflict in the Valley.

In Pulwana, schools and colleges that were shut for almost a week, following clashes between students and security personnel, have reopened today.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 2:04 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd