  • Jammu & Kashmir: PDP’s Pulwama leader Abdul Gani Dar shot dead

The attack comes on a day when Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti met Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 24, 2017 2:53 pm

PDP Pulwama district president Abdul Gani Dar has been shot dead, according to the report by NDTV. He was rushed to a hospital after getting shot and was kept under medical supervision but later succumbed to his injuries.

The attack comes on a day when Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the on-going conflict in the Valley.

In Pulwana, schools and colleges that were shut for almost a week, following clashes between students and security personnel, have reopened today.

More details are awaited.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 2:04 pm
