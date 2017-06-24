J&K: Pakistani forces violates ceasefire in Poonch district

Since May 1 this year, seven people including four soldiers have been killed and 12 others injured in unprovoked and indiscriminate mortar shelling and small arms fire at frequent intervals on the Indian side of the LoC by Pakistani troops in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Since May 1 this year, seven people including four soldiers have been killed and 12 others injured in unprovoked and indiscriminate mortar shelling and small arms fire at frequent intervals on the Indian side of the LoC by Pakistani troops in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Two days after launching BAT action killing two soldiers in Gulpur area near Chakkan Da Bagh, Paksitani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire at forward Indian positions in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said, “Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 11.30 am in Poonch sector along the Line of Control’’. “Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively,’’ he said, adding “firing stopped at 2.10 pm”.

Since May 1 this year, seven people including four soldiers have been killed and 12 others injured in unprovoked and indiscriminate mortar shelling and small arms fire at frequent intervals on the Indian side of the LoC by Pakistani troops in Rajouri and Poonch districts. On Thursday last, two army men were killed by a Pakistan Border Action Team who sneaked 300 meters inside the Indian side after crossing the LoC in Poonch, while an Army JCO and a BSF head constable were killed and their bodies mutilated by Pakistani intruders in another BAT action on May 1.

The frequent skirmishes along the LoC, which are being attributed to increase desperation on Pakistan side to push in maximum number of terrorists in the state this summer, have already made an over 3,000 people including women and children migrate from their houses near the border to safer places. Of them, more than 1,000 are staying at camps set up by the district administration, while others have gone to the houses of their relatives.

Meanwhile, core group comprising senior army, police and civil administration officials held a security review meeting at Nagrota in view of the coming Amarnath yatra to South Kashmir Himalayas. The meeting, co-chaired by General Officer Commanding mof White Knight Corps Lt General A K Sharma and Director General of Police Dr S P Vaid reviewed intelligence inputs and chalked out in detail a joint strategy to ensure peace and stability in the region, as also to ensure an incident free yatra beginning June 29.

