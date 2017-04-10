Jammu & Kashmir: Four infiltrators killed by Army in Kupwara district

At least four infiltrators, believed to be Pakistani, were killed by Indian Army personnel in Keran area of Jammu Kashmir’s Kupwara district. A search operation is underway to determine if there are any more infiltrators in the area.

A defence spokesman said that a group of militants tried to infiltrate from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector but troops foiled their bid.

More details are awaited.

