Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu-Kashmir, firing still on

The ceasefire violation happened at around 9.45 am on Sunday in Bhimber Gali sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: Google Maps) The ceasefire violation happened at around 9.45 am on Sunday in Bhimber Gali sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: Google Maps)

Pakistani Army on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control at two locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Firing was reported in Bhimber Gali sector at 9.45 am and in Ramgarh at 10.00 am, reported news agency ANI. The Indian army is currently retaliating. Firing is still on and there have been no reports of casualty so far.

On Saturday, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district. Pakistani troops fired 82 mm and 120 mortars on the Indian side and the Indian troops retaliated in equal measure, leading to intense shelling. Locals said they could see the sky light up with mortar shells.

The shelling in KG sector comes close on the heels of Indian Army killing 13 terrorists trying to infiltrate into Kashmir from across the LoC.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd