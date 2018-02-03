J&K students attacked in Haryana: Uproar in state Assembly, Opposition stages walkout

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational) The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational)

Jammu & Kashmir Opposition National Conference and Congress on Saturday staged a walkout in the State Legislative Assembly over the alleged attack on two students from the state by some people in Haryana. The issue was raised by Congress’s Altaf Ahmed Wani and G M Saroori who were joined by other members on the opposition benches. “Students from Jammu-Kashmir who have been studying outside the state are not safe,” said Saroori, while Altaf said, “they are not treated as Indians”.

Responding to the members’ concerns, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri stood up saying that on state government’s intervention, a case has been registered and investigations have been initiated to into the incident of attack on the students who were studying at Central University, Mahendragarh, Haryana. On directions of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, the state’s principal secretary, Home, R K Goyal, contacted his counterpart in Haryana, as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Mahendragarh. He added that three people have been arrested in the matter and further action is being taken against others involved in the attack.

Giving details, the minister said that two students, Aftab and Amjad, both residents of Rajouri, were attacked by some miscreants in Mahendragarh causing minor injuries to them.

With regard to another incident of detention of a Kashmiri student by the Railway Police, he informed the House that a group of students from SKUAST, after completing their training course at Bhopal, boarded a train to Delhi. In the train a woman reportedly clicked a photograph with a caption which created confusion making railway police detain one Muhammad Idrees of Anantnag district, he said. However, on the intervention of the educational institution and police authorities, the student has been released and is on his way back to Kashmir, he said.

However, not satisfied with the minister’s reply, members of the Opposition walked out of the House.

