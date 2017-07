Security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Machil Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Machil Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Machil Sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. One terrorist was killed in the operation.

Earlier on July 19, a soldier was killed when Pakistani soldiers violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam sector.

More details awaited.

