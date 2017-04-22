Jammu & Kashmir: No teaching work in colleges for fifth day

While scores of students were injured in security forces’ action at Pulwama on the weekend, Monday’s clashes also left several injured. (File photo) While scores of students were injured in security forces’ action at Pulwama on the weekend, Monday’s clashes also left several injured. (File photo)

Classes in colleges across the Kashmir Valley remained suspended for the fifth day on the trot as a precautionary measure in the wake of protests by students earlier this week against alleged high-handedness of security forces. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan, had on Friday issued orders to suspend the teaching work for the fifth day at a meeting wherein he reviewed the functioning of educational institutions in the Valley.

During the meeting, Khan asked principals of various colleges to ensure peaceful atmosphere in their institutions and prevent entry of outsiders.

He directed them to adopt a proactive approach in dealing with any untoward incident on campuses and focus on ensuring peaceful atmosphere in their institutions.

The administration had on Monday issued orders for the closure of Kashmir University, all colleges and higher secondary schools on Tuesday after students protested the alleged highhandedness of security forces against students of Degree College, Pulwama, last week.

The suspension of classes in colleges was later extended by another day.

On Wednesday, Khan issued directions to suspend the teaching work in all colleges of Kashmir division for two more days, even as classes had resumed in Kashmir University and higher secondary schools that day.

Students of many of these institutions across the Valley had held protests on Monday. While scores of students were injured in security forces’ action at Pulwama on the weekend, Monday’s clashes also left several injured.

