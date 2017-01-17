Jammu & Kashmir: NC stages walkout from Assembly over power crisis

Opposition National Conference (NC) on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Assembly alleging that the state government had failed to provide electricity supply to the snow-bound areas of Kashmir. As soon as the House assembled in the morning, NC MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar stood up and raised the issue which, he said, had “exposed” the government’s claims.

“There are several areas in Kashmir which are without electricity for the past 2-3 days. The snowfall has exposed the claims of the government in providing basic facilities to the people of the state,” Sagar said.

The NC members demanded a statement from the government to which the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh, who also holds the Power portfolio, said that 80 per cent of power supply was available in the Kashmir valley.

Not satisfied with the statement of the Deputy Chief Minister, the NC members staged a walkout from the House.

Later while speaking to the reporters, Sagar reiterated his accusation against the state government.

“The people in Kashmir are reeling under power cut and the government has not been able to provide them electricity. There are several areas which do not have electricity for past several days,” he said.