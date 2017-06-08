Latest News
Naugam inflitration bid: One jawan, three terrorists killed in encounter

Two jawans have also been injured in an encounter along LoC in Uri after at least five terrorists tried to enter India. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2017 11:22 am
kashmir, army soldier dead, jammu kashmir, infiltration attempt, line of control, india news, indian express news Naugam infiltration bid: Reports suggest that security forces have killed two terrorists in the area. (Source: PTI Photo/Representational)

At least one soldier lost his life on Thursday as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in Naugam sector in Jammu and Kashmir. News agency ANI reported three terrorists have also been killed in the area by security forces. The operation is still underway. Meanwhile, two jawans were injured in an encounter along LoC in Uri after at least five terrorists tried to cross the Line of Control.

More details awaited.

