Jammu & Kashmir: Mughal road reopens today

File Photo: A view of the Mughal Road, which cuts through the Hirpora Wildlife Sanctuary. (Source: Wikimedia commons) File Photo: A view of the Mughal Road, which cuts through the Hirpora Wildlife Sanctuary. (Source: Wikimedia commons)

Mughal road, which connects Poonch with Shopian as an alternate route between Jammu region and Kashmir Valley was thrown open on Sunday for one way traffic. This one way traffic, according to Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Jagjit Kumar will continue till May 10. This has been done to ensure smooth movement of traffic on the road, an official release here said.

However, vehicular traffic will be allowed to ply on the road strictly from 9 am to 4 pm keeping in view the weather conditions and other related issues at higher reaches. Pointing out that no movement of traffic shall be allowed during night hours under any circumstances, the release said that all vehicles shall cross Peer Ki Gali before 5 pm every day.

