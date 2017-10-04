Jammu & kashmir: Mistaken for braid chopper, youth beaten in Baramulla

People protest against attack on women, with their braids being cut, in Kulgam of Kashmir on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) People protest against attack on women, with their braids being cut, in Kulgam of Kashmir on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Residents of north Kashmir’s Delina village beat up a youth on Tuesday after they mistook him for a braid-chopper. Police rescued the youth from the locals and said that he was not a braid-chopper and had come to meet a friend.

The state government has constituted an SIT and announced a reward of Rs 6 lakh for anyone who assists in the arrest of braid-choppers.

The beating up of the youth accused of being a braid-chopper went viral and many started streaming live videos. The mistake was brought to light only after the police intervened.

Baramulla SP Imtiaz Hussain said the police received information about some people thrashing a youth who was alleged to be a braid-chopper.

“Several people attacked police personnel but somehow the boy was rescued after tear smoke shells were fired to disperse the crowd. The boy was immediately provided medical treatment,” he said, adding that after the investigation the boy was identified as Nayeem Ahmad Malla of Watergam Rafiabad.

Hussain said that during investigation the boy revealed that he was in a relationship with a local girl and had gone to meet her when he was caught.

“I am a lover, not a braid-chopper,” the boy shouted while he was being beaten up.

“We have registered a case and further investigation is going on,” Hussain said.

