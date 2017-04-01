J-K: Militants open fire on army convoy in Srinagar

(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)

Militants on Saturday opened fire on an army convoy near a hospital on Parimpora-Panthachowk bypass road in Srinagar. No casualties have been reported in the attack, a police official said.

The militants opened fire on the convoy near SKIMS Hospital Bemina at around 1.15 PM, the official said.

He said the last vehicle of the convoy was hit by the bullets and the troops retaliated.

The area has been cordoned off and combing operations started to track down the militants, the official said.

