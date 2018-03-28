J&K: Four militants killed near Sunderbani town of Rajouri

It has been after over a decade that presence of militants has been detected near Sunderbani town. (Representational Image) It has been after over a decade that presence of militants has been detected near Sunderbani town. (Representational Image)

Four militants were reportedly killed on Wednesday in a joint operation by security forces and police near Sunderbani town of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Four terrorists have been killed in the encounter,” J&K’s Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid told PTI.

Rewarian Talah forest area was condoned off by police and security officials after getting inputs that a group of militants was hiding there.

A militant was firing intermittently at police and security forces from inside the Rewarian Talah forests. A contact with militants was established on Wednesday morning following joint combing operation by police, Army and BSF.

A group of militants had reportedly sneaked into Rajouri district from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir four days ago.

Giving details, sources said that following inputs about movement of militants, local police along with troops of 16 Raj Rifles, 6 Jatt and 126 battalion of Border Security Force had launched a search operation in Rewarian Talah area on the outskirts of Sunderbani town. The militants fired nearly half a dozen rounds at the search party.

The police and security forces have so far recovered three bags from the spot including two containing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and hand grenades.

It has been after over a decade that presence of militants has been detected near Sunderbani town. Last time a militant was killed in encounter with police and security forces was at Bindi Gala in 2004-05.

Sources said a militant group had reportedly sneaked into Rajouri district via Keri sector four days ago. Soon after their infiltration, they appear to have got separated from their guide.

The J&K police got information about them when on the first day, the group purchased some articles at a shop near Keri and the next day, they had meals at the house of one Pandit Bhushan Kumar at Jogi Nullah. On Tuesday night around 7.35 pm, they made purchases worth Rs 1,200 from a shop at Rewarian Talab.

Following this information, police and security forces who were already looking for them, immediately cordoned the area and started searches at the break of the dawn.

