Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Jammu & Kashmir LIVE: Militants attack Army camp in Bandipore, firing underway

According to ANI, four to six terrorists came from two sides of the army camp of 13 Rashtriya Rifles and Hajin police station and fired upon security forces.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 5, 2018 10:24:02 pm
On November 29, 2016, three heavily armed JeM militants, dressed in police uniform, stormed the Army base at Nagrota. The government had on May 16 directed security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to follow what it called ” non-initiation of combat operations” during the holy month of Ramzan.
Militants on Tuesday evening stormed an army camp at Hajin in Jammu Kashmir’s Bandipore district. According to ANI, four to six terrorists came from two sides of the army camp of 13 Rashtriya Rifles and Hajin police station and fired upon security forces. The militants fired around eight rounds of Underbarrel Grenade Launcher towards Army and police. The firing between militants and security personnel is on. More details awaited

 

