J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti welcomes Supreme Court’s observation on Article 370

A day after Supreme Court said that Article 370 was not a temporary provision, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday welcomed the apex court’s observation. The top court’s consideration regarding Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, came Tuesday.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s observation regarding its (Article 370) permanent status is a welcome assurance to our people,” Mufti said in a tweet.

While Article 370 safeguards the territorial integrity of J & K, it plays a bigger role safeguarding the religious, cultural & linguistic integrity of our state . The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s observation regarding its permanent status is a welcome assurance to our people. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 4, 2018

Highlighting the significance of Article 370, she said that it not only safeguards the territorial integrity of Jammu and Kashmir but also “plays a bigger role” in preserving the religious, cultural and linguistic integrity of the state, a PTI report said.

On Wednesday, a bench of justices AK Goel and RF Nariman had said, “The issue concerned is covered by the judgment of this court in the 2017 SARFAESI matter, where we have held that despite the headnote of Article 370, it is not a temporary provision.”

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by petitioner Kumari Vijayalakshmi Jha on Wednesday, against the Delhi High Court’s April 11, 2017 order dismissing the plea seeking a declaration that Article 370 is temporary in nature.

The petitioner had claimed before the Delhi high court that Article 370 was a temporary provision that had lapsed with the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly in 1957.

The petition had said that the continuance of the temporary provision of Article 370 even after dissolution of Constituent Assembly of J&K, and that of J&K Constitution which has never got the assent of the President of India or Parliament or the government of India, “amounts to fraud on the basic structure of our Constitution”.

With inputs from PTI

