J&K: Man seen tied to army jeep in video identified

The man, who was seen tied to an army jeep on polling day has been identified as Farooq Dar, while the army unit involved in the act was 53 Rashtriya Rifles. Officials investigating the matter on the instructions of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said Dar is a resident of Sitaharaan village in Khag tehsil of Budgam in central Kashmir.
The video, in which a man was seen tied to an army jeep, allegedly as a human shield against stone-pelting, and which had gone viral on social media, had created an outrage in the Valley, forcing the authorities and the army to investigate the matter.
During investigation, Dar said he was out to cast his vote and later visit his sister’s house, where a bereavement had taken place, to offer condolences.
Dar told investigators that after exercising his right to vote, he was proceeding towards his sister’s village when he was caught by the army personnel who wanted to enter Beerwah village along with the polling staff, the officials said.
Dar was tied to a jeep as the army moved into the village along with a convoy of jawans and some polling staff, they said.
The civilian claimed that he was released after he was paraded in 10 to 12 villages, the officials said.
Sources in the army, which has promised an enquiry, claimed that Dar was picked up from a “trouble spot” and was tied up for barely 100 metres before being released.
They said the unit involved in the act was 53 RR. The Rashtriya Rifles was carved out from various units of the army for fighting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Apr 14, 2017 at 8:24 pmIt is a shame when Indian Army acts like a hooligan. What about the rights of Mr. Dar? Who should be held accountable for his humiliation? And, why should ordinary Kashmiris believe that the Army will protect them?Reply