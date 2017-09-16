J-K: Two militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in Machil; operation underway

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Machil Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Machil Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday morning. ANI reported that the operation is still underway.

Meanwhile, Pakistan violated ceasefire violation in Arnia Sector on Saturday. Reports suggest the firing began at midnight and continued till 6.45 am. No casualties or loss reported. According to BSF, Pakistani troops shell Indian border outposts, hamlets along the International Border in Jammu district overnight.

More details awaited.

