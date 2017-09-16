Only in Express
  • J-K: Two militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in Machil; operation underway

J-K: Two militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in Machil; operation underway

Two militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 16, 2017 10:00 am
machil encounter, jammu kashmir, militants killed, terrorists killed, kupwara, kupwara encounter, indian express, kashmir news, india news Security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Machil Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Related News

Two militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday morning. ANI reported that the operation is still underway.

Meanwhile, Pakistan violated ceasefire violation in Arnia Sector on Saturday. Reports suggest the firing began at midnight and continued till 6.45 am. No casualties or loss reported. According to BSF, Pakistani troops shell Indian border outposts, hamlets along the International Border in Jammu district overnight.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. S
    Shafted mohammed
    Sep 16, 2017 at 10:13 am
    Who so ever tries to Ross the border must be eliminated. Who so ever fires at our soldiers must be eliminated. News should go loud and clear who so ever wants to die must do this nonsense. Get helicopter gunships as well as armed drones to hunt these guys out and kill them. Pakistan must become a bankrupt state if it continues its proxy war and finally become slave to china.
    (1)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 16: Latest News