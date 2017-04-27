Before Kupwara: Six attacks on Army camps, 22 terrorists killed in 3 years

Kupwara attack: With the onset of summer leading to a thaw in the snow-covered border areas, the armed forces are braced for an spike in the number of infiltration bids. (file photo) Kupwara attack: With the onset of summer leading to a thaw in the snow-covered border areas, the armed forces are braced for an spike in the number of infiltration bids. (file photo)

The terrorist attack on an Army camp in Kupwara has once again brought the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir to the forefront. Three Army personnel including an officer were killed in Thursday’s attack, making this possibly the fourth such attack on the army this year. It is still unclear how the terrorists have infiltrated the camp. The security forces, in retaliation, neutralised two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists.

Infiltration bids and jawan deaths

Kupwara’s close proximity to the Line of Control makes it increasingly vulnerable to such attacks. In the last two years, there has been a spurt in cross-border infiltration attempts. According to the data made available by the Ministry of Defence, there have been 127 (up to February, 2017) infiltration attempts in Jammu-Kashmir, with 88 of them recorded in 2016 alone. Similarly, as of March 16, 2017, the state witnessed 101 terrorist-initiated incidents in the last 15 months.

As many as 38 terrorist attacks on the Army were recorded in the last three years. A total of 156 soldiers — those serving on the borders and those involved in security operations across the country — were killed in various terror incidents. A significant number of those killed were posted in Jammu-Kashmir. In 2016, nine soldiers died while challenging infiltration bids at the border and 40 were killed in counter-terror operations. However, the number of militants who attempted to infiltrate the border from the Pakistan side is far higher. The Ministry of Home Affairs recorded 619 (up to October) such incidents and 127 militants were killed in the process.

With the onset of summer leading to a thaw in the snow-covered border areas, the armed forces are braced for an spike in the number of infiltration bids and, if successful, it could lead to a rise in the attacks against the Army.

Number of terrorists active in J-K

In November last year, in reply to Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai’s question in the Rajya Sabha, the MHA identified nearly 200 terrorists to be active in Jammu-Kashmir. Two months earlier, in one of the deadliest attack on an military establishment, four terrorists attacked an Army camp in Uri and killed over 15 personnel. The attack brought the security arrangement at the Army camps under scanner. When asked in the Rajya Sabha whether any precautions were taken by the armed forces stationed at camps in Kashmir, especially against the backdrop of the unrest in the Valley, the MHA replied that the security forces were on alert to meet any eventuality, including subversive/terrorist activities. “Intelligence agencies are working in close synergy with security forces and regular intelligence inputs are received from concerned agencies and necessary action is taken accordingly,” it said in a statement.

Security situation in comparison to North Eastern states

The number of militant incidents (2559) in the north eastern states are far higher than the terrorist incidents (905) in J-K. Similarly, the number of civilians killed (409) and the number of militants (547) killed are significantly highers in the N-E than J&K. Interestingly, the number of security personnel killed (93) in North Eastern States is far less than those killed in Jammu-Kashmir (210).

