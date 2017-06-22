Latest News
J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, two terrorists gunned down

Earlier in the day, three local Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were gunned down by security forces in the wee hours.

Hours after killing three Lashkar terrorists in Pulwama, the security forces on Thursday gunned down two terrorists in Kupwara’s Keran sector, foiling an infiltration bid. While the encounter between the terrorists and the forces were on, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Poonch sector’s Khari Karmara, according to news agency ANI. More details of the encounter are awaited.

Earlier in the day, three local Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were gunned down by security forces in the wee hours. The encounter between the militants and forces began at around 6 pm on Wednesday evening after forces launched a cordon-and-search operation based on information that there were militants hiding in the area, reported news agency PTI.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) and 183 CRPF battalion along with 50 Rashtriya Rifles were involved in the encounter.

