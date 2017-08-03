J-K: Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Shopian district

Two militants were gunned down by security personnel in the state’s Kulgam district. (Representational image) Two militants were gunned down by security personnel in the state’s Kulgam district. (Representational image)

An encounter between security forces and militants is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, two militants were gunned down by security personnel in the state’s Kulgam district earlier today, police confirmed.

The encounter comes days after Lashkar-e-Taiba chief commander Abu Dujana, along with one other militant, Arif Bhat, was killed in an encounter with forces in the early hours of Tuesday. His death was considered a major victory by security forces as he was one of the most popular commanders and recruiters in south Kashmir.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

