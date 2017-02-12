Kashmir: 4 militants, 2 army jawans killed in Kulgam encounter

An encounter broke out Sunday morning in Frisal area after security forces launched the cordon and search operation. (Source: Google Maps) An encounter broke out Sunday morning in Frisal area after security forces launched the cordon and search operation. (Source: Google Maps)

Two army jawans and four militants were killed in an encounter early Sunday morning in Frisal area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Acting on a tip-off by police, army cordoned off a village in Kulgam, 60 km from Srinagar.

Three other militants, believed to be severely injured during the gunfight, managed to escape. Hunt is on to nab them, sources said.

An encounter broke out Sunday morning in Frisal area after security forces launched the cordon and search operation, a police official said, adding the operation was still on.