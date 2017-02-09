Jammu & Kashmir: Schools, colleges shut after clash

Sources said that the clash took place outside the government Dak Bungalow at Kalakote on Tuesday. Sources said that the clash took place outside the government Dak Bungalow at Kalakote on Tuesday.

All schools and degree colleges in Kalakote town of Rajouri district remained closed on Wednesday amid prohibitory orders imposed by the administration, banning assembly of five or more people under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The order came after tension erupted in the area following a clash between the ruling BJP and opposition National Conference (NC) members over the issue of delimitation of panch constituencies in the tehsil.

Sources said that the clash took place outside the government Dak Bungalow at Kalakote on Tuesday. Animal Husbandry Minister Abdul Gani Kohli’s public relations officer Mattu Khan was injured in the clash. He was referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu and was discharged after treatment. Police took NC block president Vijay Suri into custody.

To defuse the situation, the administration constituted a Special Investigation Team, headed by a Deputy SP-level police officer, to look into the matter, said Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Shabir Ahmad Bhat.

On Tuesday, trouble erupted when Khan along with some BJP workers reached the Dak Bunglow where NC members were already objecting to delimitation of panch constituencies by the Block Development Officer Akshay Rajan, who allegedly did not take everybody into confidence.

Later on Wednesday morning, as workers from both the parties started assembling in the town, apprehending trouble, the district administration ordered closure of all the educational institutions and imposed section 144 of CrPC in the area.