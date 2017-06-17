J&K: Bodies of Lashkar commander Junaid Mattoo, two other militants recovered from encounter site in Arwani

While this encounter took place on Friday afternoon, militants in another part of the state laid an ambush and killed six policemen. (Representational image) While this encounter took place on Friday afternoon, militants in another part of the state laid an ambush and killed six policemen. (Representational image)

Bodies of three militants, including Lashkar commander Junaid Mattoo, killed in an encounter on Friday were recovered from Arwani in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, new agency ANI reported. Three weapons, including AK 47 guns, and six magazines were also recovered from their person. Mattu, Nisar Ahmed and a third militant who hasn’t been identified yet were gunned down in a joint operation involving the Indian Army, Special Operations Group (SOG) and the CRPF. The three had taken refuge inside a house in Arwani village.

During the encounter, locals started protesting against security forces, prompting the latter to open fire on the crowd. This resulted in the loss of life of a 22-year-old civilian.

While this encounter took place on Friday afternoon, militants in another part of the state laid an ambush and killed six policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO) of the Achabal police station.

Militants attacked the vehicle carrying the six police officials in Thajiwara Achabla in Anantnag. The militants, after shooting the officials fatally, took away their rifles and fired at them from a close range disfiguring their bodies. The incident occurred at around 6:30 pm on Friday. The site of this attack was about 17 km from the Arwani encounter site. Militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba has claimed responsibility for the ambush. Senior police officials believe the ambush was carried out to avenge the killing of the militants holed up in Arwani village.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed “deep anguish” over the spate of killings across the Valley within a span of 24 hours, adding that blood of innocents spilt will only lead to destruction and instability instead of peace.

