Make J&K a bridge for friendship, not “jung ka akhada”: CM Mehbooba Mufti tells PM Modi, Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as to Pakistan to not make the northern state a “jung a akhada” (a match ring for war) and to instead make Jammu and Kashmir a bridge for friendship. “Hamare border pe iss waqt, khuda na khasta, ek tarah se khoon ki Holi chal rahi hai. (On our border right now, a kind of bloodbath is taking place). Country is on path of development, it is what PM talks about, but the opposite is happening in our state. I appeal to PM and to Pakistan, J&K ko jung ka akhada mat banaiye, dosti ka pul banaiye (do not make J&K a match ring for war, make it a bridge for friendship),” news agency ANI quoted Mufti as saying.

CM Mufti was speaking at the passing out parade of new police constables of the J&K Police Department at the Subsidiary Training Centre in Baramulla. DGP SP Vaid was also present at the event.

She also said that the state police has the hardest job as they face the biggest challenges, given that they have to face their own brethren from the state while making sure the law and order situation is not disturbed and exercise patience while dealing with it.

“J&K Police has the toughest work because you have the biggest challenges in front of you. You will have to face your people while maintaining law & order and you have to keep patience while dealing with it,” Mufti said in her address at the event.

