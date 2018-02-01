Jammu and Kashmir: Army foils infiltration bid by Pak militants along LoC

Facing a heavy firing from the Army personnel, the terrorists were seen running away into the thick forest towards the LoC, the statement said. Representative Image Facing a heavy firing from the Army personnel, the terrorists were seen running away into the thick forest towards the LoC, the statement said. Representative Image

The Army on Thursday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistani militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir. “An infiltration bid was successfully repulsed by the alert Army troops in the Tangdhar sector in north Kashmir during the early hours of 31 January, 2018,” the army said in a statement.

According to Army, four terrorists attempted to infiltrate under the cover of darkness and thick forest in the mountainous terrain in the general area of Kalban in Tangdhar, but were spotted by the troops.

Facing a heavy firing from the Army personnel, the terrorists were seen running away into the thick forest towards the LoC, the statement said.

“The repeated attempts of infiltration in north Kashmir continue to be foiled by the alert and watchful Army units, based on sound intelligence, thus eliminating the nefarious designs of Pakistani forces to foment trouble in the Valley,” the statement said.

